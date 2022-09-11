Sept. 11 ceremony held at Montana State Capitol

HELENA — The Montana Department of Justice held a ceremony Sunday to commemorate the people who died 21 years ago on Sept. 11, 2001.

Montana first responders, veterans, members of the Montana State Highway Patrol and elected leaders gathered in the Montana State Captiol rotunda to remember the unity the country felt in the aftermath of the attacks.

Key speakers at the event included U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen and Helena Fire Chief Jon Campbell. The benediction was performed by Montana Supreme Court Clerk Bowen Greenwood.

In his remarks, Knudsen said he hoped future generations would never have to experience such a tragedy again to experience the patriotism and purpose many felt in the aftermath of the attacks.

“Thank you for joining us here today to remember the lives lost in these attacks," Knudsen said. "May we never forget."

Nearly 3,000 people were killed that day when hijackers took control of four commercial airplanes that crashed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

