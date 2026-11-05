Sheriff: Man accused of killing Lincoln County deputy, woman dies in custody

The suspect arrested after the deadly shooting of a Lincoln Co. deputy and a woman died after experiencing a "medical emergency" in the Missoula County Detention Facility on Wednesday, according to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.

50-year-old Kalispell resident Matthew Dye was charged with two counts of deliberate homicide in connection with the deaths of Lincoln County Deputy Ryan Terpsma and Merissa Walker, along with one count of attempted deliberate homicide.

Wednesday evening, officers responded to Dye's cell after he appeared to have a medical emergency. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office says Dye was transported to the hospital after detention medical staff assessed him.

Dye became unresponsive during transport, and life-saving measures were initiated. He was pronounced dead at St. Patrick's Hospital, according to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.

WATCH PREVIOUS: Man accused of killing Lincoln County deputy, woman appears in court

Man accused of killing Lincoln County deputy, woman appears in court

Sheriff Jeremiah Peterson requested that the Missoula Police Department investigate the death. Video and documentation have been given to the police department while Lake County Sheriff's Office deputy coroners conduct coroner duties.

Dye made his first court appearance Monday afternoon. The courtroom was packed with law enforcement officials from different agencies as Dye made his initial appearance in court. He did not enter a plea.

Dye is accused in court documents of shooting and killing Terpsma with a semi-automatic weapon as he was responding to a disturbance call Friday night in Eureka.

WATCH PREVIOUS: Procession transports fallen Lincoln Co. Deputy Ryan Terpsma through Western Montana

Procession transports fallen Lincoln Co. Deputy Ryan Terpsma through Western Montana

A Eureka police officer was also struck twice by gunfire in the back, but his body armor stopped the bullets, according to charging documents.

Authorities said Walker was later found dead at the scene with fatal gunshot wounds, and a girl was found injured after hiding in the woods from Dye.

Dye fled the area and was later stopped at a roadblock near Whitefish after shooting at officers during the pursuit. A 7-year-old girl in Dye’s vehicle was uninjured.

The judge did not set bail during Dye's initial court appearance.

