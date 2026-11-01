Sheriff: Suspect arrested after shooting leaves two dead, one seriously hurt in Sanders County

SANDERS COUNTY, Mont. — A suspect has been taken into custody in connection with a deadly shooting that took place late Saturday night, according to the Sanders County Sheriff's Office.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at a residence on Prairie Lane in Plains around 11:27 p.m. The Sanders County Sheriff's Office said two people were found dead, while another was found with serious gunshot injuries at the scene.

Law enforcement was notified about a possible suspect vehicle that left the scene before officers arrived. The Hot Springs police chief found the vehicle in Hot Springs and took a suspect into custody, according to the Sanders County Sheriff's Office.

The Sanders County Sheriff's Office said there is no known threat to the community in connection with this incident, which remains under investigation.

