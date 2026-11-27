MISSOULA, Mont. — From Small Business Saturday to Griz playoff football, Missoula has one busy Saturday ahead.

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Griz playoff game and Small Business Saturday converge in Missoula

Holiday shopping is already underway in downtown Missoula, but tomorrow, local businesses like the UM Store have another reason to get ready. Abby Helman, store manager, says they're already preparing for the crowds.

"It's a lot of prep we have to get over. We take about five or six cars to inventory the stores," Helman said.

Small Business Saturday encourages shoppers to spend their holiday dollars locally. This year, it also lands on the same day as Griz playoff football.

"Shopping local allows us to continue to provide the community with good merchandise and hopefully improve the experience for game days," Helman said.

And a home game can mean more than a packed stadium. University of Montana research estimates each Griz home game generates about $5.2 million in spending from visitors outside Missoula County, with 53% of attendees coming from outside the county.

The Griz host Incarnate Word at 6 p.m. Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, marking Montana's 30th FCS playoff appearance.

"There's a good chance this might be our last home game of the season. So yeah, get out and support small businesses of Montana. The entirety of downtown thrives and is made up of small businesses," Helman said.

If you're still on the fence about heading to the game, tickets are still available online through GrizTix.