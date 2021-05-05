Standoff With Law Enforcement in Corvallis Continues into Wednesday

CORVALLIS — A standoff in Corvallis that started Monday afternoon (05/03/2021) continues, with a 35-year-old man barricaded inside a home. According to Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton, a K9 was used, along with what was described as "less lethal force options," but the stalemate continues.

In a news release early Wednesday morning, the sheriff says that no shots have been fired and a number of residents are still evacuated from the neighborhood for their safety and to allow movement of resources.

Sheriff Holton said that additional resources are being assessed for Wednesday to peacefully end the stand-off, although he didn't give specific details.

He added that negotiations are continuing with the suspect, who is alone and has several firearms.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office assisted Tuesday, bringing in additional communication equipment and negotiators. Previously, Sheriff Holton said there appeared to be a "significant mental health component" to the situation.

There is a warrant for the man’s arrest for violating conditions of release on a previous charge.

Sheriff Holton thanked the residents of the neighborhood that have been extremely patient and understanding through this situation. The RCSO very much appreciates their support and assistance. The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office intends to give the suspect every opportunity to surrender peacefully as the standoff reaches nearly 48 hours.

