STEVENSVILLE — A Ravalli County Sheriff's Deputy shot and injured a Stevensville man after the man approached the deputy with a weapon.

Sheriff Steve Holton said the incident took place near the 3300 block of Highway 93 at approximately 2:20 a.m. on November 27.

Holton detailed that a deputy responded following what sounded like a disturbance between people coming from an open 911 line.

When the deputy arrived on scene, the 32-year-old male suspect approached the deputy with a weapon and refused to obey commands to drop it.

Holton said the deputy shot the man and then began administering life-saving measures.

The suspect, whose identity has not been shared, was taken to a local hospital. The deputy was not injured.

As per standard procedure following a use-of-force situation, the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office requested the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation to look into the incident. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office will assist.

The unidentified deputy was placed on administrative leave.

Holton said his department is grateful the deputy was not hurt, yet he recognizes how these situations impact law enforcement and their families.

Holton added, "at the same time, the RCSO's thoughts are with the injured suspect and his family, and we are sincerely hopeful the suspect is able to recover from his injuries."

Further information will be released when it becomes available.