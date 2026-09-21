Stevensville school bus carrying students hit by vehicle, district says

STEVENSVILLE, Mont. — A car collided into the back tires of a school bus Monday morning, according to the Stevensville School District.

The crash took place at 7:43 a.m. in Ravalli County at the intersection of Eastside Highway and Groff Lane, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The Stevensville School District posted about this incident on social media around 8:30 a.m. A vehicle ran into the back tires of the school bus while it was trying to avoid an accident. Six students were on the bus at the time of the accident.

"All students involved have been delivered to the school. Parents of those involved have been notified. Thanks to our team for a quick response from Harlow's Bus Company, to administration, and to our nursing staff," the Stevensville School District wrote on social media.

KPAX is working to learn more about this incident, check back with us for updates.