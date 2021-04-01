Tax Help Montana offers help with taxes and stimulus checks

GREAT FALLS — People have more time to file their taxes this year after the US Treasury Department and IRS extended the deadline from April to May.

Still, financial specialists with Tax Help Montana have been busy this year after COVID-19 complicated tax returns.

They're currently using a drop-off and pick-up system by appointment only due to the pandemic.

Eliminating the in-person process allows them to take in four to five times more people per day than in previous years.

Program director Chastity Roofner says they've helped many residents who had questions about their stimulus payments.

When it comes to the third round of COVID-19 relief, they're also able to assist those without a permanent address or current source of income.

In those cases, the non-profit uses their office address when filing an EIP form so the check can be picked up by the resident at a secure location.

Roofner says they've helped people fill out numerous EIP forms this year and told MTN News that everyone -- including the homeless -- deserves help.

"Even just to use it as a stepping stone of becoming not homeless,” she said. “You can't judge what people do with their money, anyways. And they're entitled to it, they're citizens; they've probably paid taxes in their life and they probably will again. They're just having a rough time right now."

Tax Help Montana is a program through Rural Dynamics which relies heavily on volunteers.