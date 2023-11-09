The IRS just announced new tax brackets; here's how to see yours

The IRS is introducing new income limits for its seven tax brackets, adjusting the thresholds to account for the impact of inflation. That could provide a break to some taxpayers on their taxes in 2024.

The tax agency on Thursday said it's adjusting the tax brackets upwards by 5.4%, relying on a formula based on the consumer price index, which tracks the costs of a basket of goods and services typically bought by consumers. The 2024 limits come after the IRS last year expanded its tax brackets by a historically large 7%, reflecting last year's high inflation.

The IRS adjusts tax brackets annually — as well as many other provisions, such as retirement fund contribution limits — to counter the impact of inflation. That can help avoid so-called "bracket creep," or when workers are pushed into higher tax brackets due to cost-of-living adjustments or raises even though their standard of living may have remained the same.

Workers can also get a break if more of their taxable income falls into a lower bracket as a result of the higher thresholds. Taxpayers will file their 2024 taxes in early 2025.

Tax brackets

The IRS increased its tax brackets by about 5.4% for each type of tax filer for 2024, such as those filing separately or as married couples.

Next year, brackets will be shifted 5.4% higher, according to the tax agency.

Table with 4 columns and 7 rows. Tax rate Single filers Married couples filing jointly Head of household 10% $0 up to $11,600 $0-up to $23,200 $0 up to $16,550 12% more than $11,600 up to $47,150 more than $23,200 up to $94,300 more than $16,550 up to $63,100 22% more than $47,150 up to $100,525 more than $94,300 up to $201,050 more than $63,100 up to $100,500 24% more than $100,525 up to $191,950 more than $201,050 up to $383,900 more than $100,500 up to $191,950 32% more than $191,950 up to $243,725 more than $383,900 up to $487,450 more than $191,950 up to $243,700 35% more than $243,725 up to $609,350 more than $487,450 up to $731,200 more than $243,700 up to $609,350 37% over $609,350 over $731,200 more than $609,350

Table: Aimee Picchi Source: IRS

There are seven federal income tax rates, which were set by the 2017 Tax Cuts and Job Act: 10%, 12%, 22%, 24%, 32%, 35% and 37%.

Taxation in the U.S. is progressive, which means that tax rates get higher the more you earn. However, there's a common misconception that a worker will pay the highest tax rate they're subject to on every dollar of their income — that isn't the case. Instead, each tax rate is applied to your income that falls within each bracket.

The impact on married filers in 2024

The tax brackets for married filers will rise next year, according to the IRS. For instance, filers with up to $23,200 in income will pay 10% in federal income taxes, compared with $22,000 in 2023.



Table with 3 columns and 7 rows. Tax rate 2023 2024 10% up to $22,000 up to $23,200 12% $22,000 — $89,450 $23,200 — $94,300 22% $89,450 — $190,750 $94,300 — $201,050 24% $190,750 — $364,200 $201,050 — $383,900 32% $364,200 — $462,500 $383,900 — $487,450 35% $462,500 — $693,750 $487,450 — 731,200 37% over $693,750 over $731,200

Table: Aimee Picchi Source: IRS

Your so-called marginal rate is the highest tax rate paid on your income, but your effective tax rate — a combination of the rates you pay on various parts of your income — reflects your actual tax rate.

The impact on single filers in 2024

The tax brackets for single filers will rise next year, according to the IRS. For instance, filers with up to $11,600 in income will pay 10% in federal income taxes, compared with $11,000 in 2023.



Table with 3 columns and 7 rows. Tax rate 2023 income thresholds 2024 income thresholds 10% up to $11,000 up to $11,600 12% $11,000.00 — $44,725 $11,600.00 — $47,150 22% $44,725.00 — $95,375 $47,150.00 — $100,525 24% $95,375.00 — $182,100 $100,525.00 — $191,950 32% $182,100.00 — $231,250 $191,950.00 — $243,725 35% $231,250.00 — $578,125 $243,725.00 — $609,350 37% Over $578,125.00 Over $609,350.00

Table: Aimee Picchi Source: IRS

Standard deduction

The standard deduction is also increasing 5.4% in 2024, the IRS said. The new standard deduction for married couples filing jointly will rise to $29,200, an increase of $1,500 from the current tax year.

Single taxpayers and married individuals filing separately will have a standard deduction of $14,600, an increase of $750 from the current tax year.

Heads of households will have a standard deduction of $21,900, an increase of $1,100.

How to determine your tax bracket

You can check your marginal tax bracket by determining your highest taxable income.

For instance, a married couple with $150,000 in gross income would first subtract the 2024 standard deduction from that amount, leaving them with $120,800 in taxable income.

That would put their marginal tax rate at 22%.

However, their effective tax rate is much lower:



Their first $23,200 of income will be taxed at 10%, or $2,320 in taxes

Their earnings from $23,200 to $94,300 would be taxed at 12%, or $8,532 in taxes

Their income from $94,300 to $120,800 would be taxed at 22%, or $5,830 in taxes.

Combined, they would pay federal income tax of $16,682, giving them an effective tax rate of about 14%.

