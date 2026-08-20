Tire slashing suspect arrested after 11 vehicles damaged at Hamilton area businesses

HAMILTON — Hamilton police arrested a suspect in connection with a tire slashing spree that damaged 11 vehicles at multiple businesses north of town.

The incidents occurred during the early morning hours of Aug. 19. Officers obtained video footage from one of the incidents, which helped identify a suspect.

Later that day, officers on patrol observed a male matching the suspect's description. The individual was taken in for questioning and was subsequently arrested for felony criminal mischief.

Police credited businesses and community members who provided information and assisted with the investigation.

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