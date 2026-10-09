Trump returning to Montana for campaign event in Kalispell

KALISPELL — President Donald Trump is headed back to Montana.

Trump will appear at a public event at the Majestic Valley Arena next week as he campaigns for Republican Aaron Flint in a closely watched race for Montana’s Western Congressional District.

Flint is running against Democrat Sam Forstag to replace outgoing U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke. Polling has shown a tight race between the two candidates.

According to sources familiar with event planning, doors will open to the public at 3 p.m. Wednesday. The program is expected to begin at 5 p.m. with speeches from several elected Republican officials from Montana. Aaron Flint will also address the crowd, with President Trump scheduled to take the stage at 6:15 p.m.

Trump last held a major campaign rally in Montana in 2024, when he visited the state in support of Republican Tim Sheehy’s successful campaign for the U.S. Senate.

Additional details about Wednesday’s event are expected ahead of Trump’s visit. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

