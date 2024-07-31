Trump will hold rally in Montana next week

HELENA — Donald Trump, former president of the United States and current Republican presidential candidate, will campaign in Montana next week. Trump is expected to campaign for Senate candidate Tim Sheehy and other Republicans.

Scripps News Anchor Maritsa Georgio and Montana Senior Political Reporter Jonathon Ambarian were able to confirm the rally would take place in the Treasure State. Further details about the event have yet to be released and sources familiar with the situation expect an official announcement in the coming days.

“Jon Tester said liberals should punch President Trump in the face and voted to impeach President Trump twice. I’m excited to hear President Trump’s response to Jon Tester’s liberal lunacy,” said NRSC Communications Director Mike Berg in a statement.

A source familiar confirms former President Trump will hold a joint rally with @SheehyforMT next week in Montana. Will report more details when I know them. #mtnews #mtpol — Maritsa Georgiou (@MaritsaGeorgiou) July 31, 2024

Sheehy is running against U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana, in one of the most highly contested, and expensive, Senate races of 2024.

Trump visited Montana four times in 2018 to campaign for Republican Matt Rosendale who was at the time running against Tester. Rallies were held in Great Falls, Bozeman, Missoula and Billings.

Tester won that contest by 3.5 points and Rosendale was elected to the U.S. House in 2020. Rosendale had briefly run earlier this year for the U.S. Senate Republican nomination but bowed out after Trump endorsed Sheehy.

The political analyst consensus is the party that wins the Montana U.S. Senate seat this year will likely control the Senate.