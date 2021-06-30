Watch
NewsU.S. and the World

Actions

Bill Cosby will be released from prison after sexual assault conviction is overturned

items.[0].image.alt
Associated Press
coz.png
Posted at 11:57 AM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 13:57:44-04

Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction has been overturned by the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, paving the way for him to be freed from jail, according to a ruling Wednesday. Cosby, 83, was convicted of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.

The court said an agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented Cosby from facing charges. With the ruling, the judges wrote that "Cosby's convictions and judgment of sentence are vacated, and he is discharged."

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Learn more here