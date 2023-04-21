Early morning fire engulfs part of high school in Idaho

Firefighters responded to a blaze that engulfed a large portion of a high school in southern Idaho early Friday morning.

First responders were called to the fire at Highland High School in Pocatello just before 4 a.m., according to an alert sent to the local community. Responders were trying to extinguish flames over one building, the fire department said.

"Crews have been actively working the fire and keeping it contained to one building," according to the alert.

The Idaho State Journal reportedno injuries but the blaze destroyed much of the school. A photo shared with the alert shows thick smoke and flames on the horizon.

Classes have been canceled for Friday, the school said in a statement on its website.

"Officials will be working today and throughout the weekend on-site, please refrain from being at or around the area," the school said.

The school has roughly 1,500 students, making it one of the largest in Idaho.

An investigation will begin once the fire is out, officials said.

