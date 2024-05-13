1 dead, 1 injured in Deer Lodge County crash

BUTTE — A woman died and a man was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Deer Lodge County on Friday, May 10, 2024.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Interstate 90 East, north of Warm Springs, at 12:36 p.m. on Friday. The 47-year-old woman was driving with a 25-year-old male passenger, both of Payson, Arizona.

The MHP crash report says the woman was driving westbound when her vehicle went halfway into the median around mile marker 201. She attempted to correct and lost control, sliding sideways across both lanes of traffic before leaving the right side of the interstate.

The woman and man were both ejected as the vehicle rolled multiple times sliding down an embankment and into a ditch, according to the MHP report. The report states neither was wearing a seatbelt.

Both occupants were taken to a hospital where the woman was later pronounced dead. No information was released about the extent of the man's injuries.

No further details were released. We will update you if we get more information.