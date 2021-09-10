9/11 remembrance ceremonies planned in Western MT

Here are some of the ceremonies that will take place on Saturday to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Flathead Lake State Park is holding a service day in remembrance of the lives lost from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. The event includes numerous service projects.

The fire department in Hamilton and other agencies will host a ceremony with flags, bell ringing, and bagpipers at Fire Station 1 on Saturday at 10 a.m.

The Stevensville fire and police departments – along with other first responder agencies in the area will recognize the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. An emergency vehicle procession begins at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday and will be followed by a ceremony at Veterans Park at 10 a.m.

The annual Never Forget Service will begin at 7 p.m. at Rose Memorial Garden Park in Missoula in honor of the nearly 3,000 people who died in the 9/11 attacks.

