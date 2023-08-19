Air Quality Alert continues in several Western Montana counties

HELENA - Wildfire smoke has prompted the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) to continue an Air Quality Alert for several counties.

An alert is in effect until 12 p.m. on Sunday, August 20, 2023, for Flathead, Lake, Lincoln, Mineral, Missoula, and Sanders counties.

An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending upwards and that an exceedance of the 24-hour National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near future.

The DEQ reports that as of 11 a.m. on Saturday particulate levels in Libby were Unhealthy while levels in the Flathead Valley were Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. Moderate levels were reported

in several areas including Missoula, Hamilton, Seeley Lake and Thompson Falls.



When air quality is Unhealthy, state and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should limit prolonged exertion.

When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, state and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion.

When air quality is Moderate, state and local health officials recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

Additional information about air quality readings across Montana can be found at http://todaysair.mtdeq.us.