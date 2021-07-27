Watch
Air Quality Alert continues in Western Montana

MTN News
The view of Flathead Lake from the St Joseph Medical Center Eyecam in Polson on July 27, 2021.
Polson Air Quality
Posted at 9:48 AM, Jul 27, 2021
HELENA — An Air Quality Alert remains in effect for much of Western Montana due to continuing wildfire smoke.

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has issued the alert for several counties including Deer Lodge, Granite, Lake, Missoula, Powell, and Ravalli.

The air quality in Hamilton was listed as Unhealthy on Tuesday morning while it was Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups in Dillon, Frenchtown, and Seeley Lake.

Moderate air quality was being reported in Missoula and Thompson Falls on Tuesday morning.

When air quality is Unhealthy health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should limit prolonged exertion.

It's recommended that when air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children limit prolonged exertion.

The latest air quality readings from across Montana can be found here.

