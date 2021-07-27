Air Quality Alert continues in Western Montana

HELENA — An Air Quality Alert remains in effect for much of Western Montana due to continuing wildfire smoke.

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has issued the alert for several counties including Deer Lodge, Granite, Lake, Missoula, Powell, and Ravalli.

The air quality in Hamilton was listed as Unhealthy on Tuesday morning while it was Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups in Dillon, Frenchtown, and Seeley Lake.

Moderate air quality was being reported in Missoula and Thompson Falls on Tuesday morning.

When air quality is Unhealthy health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should limit prolonged exertion.

It's recommended that when air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children limit prolonged exertion.

The latest air quality readings from across Montana can be found here.