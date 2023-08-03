Air Quality Alert extended for Flathead, Lake and Missoula counties

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has extended an air quality alert for Flathead, Lake, and Missoula counties that was originally issued on Wednesday.

The air quality alert will now remain in effect until 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, due to elevated particulate levels from wildfire smoke

An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending upwards and that an exceedance of the 24-hour National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near future.

As of 2 p.m. on Thursday, particulate levels in Columbia Falls, Frenchtown, and Seeley Lake are "Moderate."

When air quality is Moderate state and local health officials recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental Quality at http://todaysair.mtdeq.us.