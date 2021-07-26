Air Quality Alert issued for Missoula County

HELENA — An Air Quality Alert has been issued for parts of Western Montana.

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has issued an Air Quality Alert for several counties including Beaverhead, Missoula, Powell, and Ravalli.

The alert is in effect until further notice due to wildfire smoke settling across the area.

The air quality in Frenchtown is considered Unhealthy while Missoula, Hamilton, and Seeley Lake was Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.

When air quality is Unhealthy state and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should limit prolonged exertion.

When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups people it’s recommended that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should limit prolonged exertion.

Click here to view the latest air quality levels across Montana.

