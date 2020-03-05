AIS watercraft inspections resume in Northwest Montana

KALISPELL — Watercraft inspection stations are reopening across northwest Montana, starting with early-season operations in Kalispell and Ravalli in an effort to protect Montana’s waters from harmful aquatic invasive species (AIS).

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) is offering free boat inspections at its regional headquarters in Kalispell from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday in an effort to protect Montana’s waters from harmful aquatic invasive species. FWP will offer inspections at its Region 1 office seven days a week; from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday; and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends and holidays starting on March 16.

The Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes, in partnership with FWP, is staffing the watercraft inspection station on U.S. Highway 93 in Ravalli. The station is currently operating seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The hours of operation will expand this spring.

Boaters can also call ahead to schedule an inspection at a regional or area FWP office Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Additional inspection stations will open across Montana this spring. Click here for more information on opening dates, locations and hours o operation.

FWP notes that all boats launching within the Flathead Basin must receive an inspection prior to launching if they last launched outside of the Flathead Basin. Additional watercraft inspection rules apply for Whitefish Lake and Glacier National Park, and boaters should consult specific regulations for these areas in advance.

FWP spokesman Dillon Tabish also notes that all watercraft participating in the spring Flathead Lake Mack Days tournament, which begins March 20, will need proof of a 2020 boat inspection that will be turned in with first entries.

courtesy photo

All watercraft traveling west over the Continental Divide into western Montana are required to undergo an inspection as well. Additionally, all out-of-state boats must be inspected before launching on Montana waters. Montana will accept inspections conducted in Idaho and Wyoming. However, a proof of inspection receipt is required as well as a seal, when applicable.

Boats with a ballast or bladder, such as wakeboard or wake-surfing boats, that are from out of state or traveling from east of the Continental Divide must obtain a decontamination before launching. Non-resident watercraft launching in Montana are required to have a Vessel AIS Prevention Pass (AISPP). Purchase the Vessel AISPP at FWP regional offices or online.



Aquatic invasive species (AIS) are plants, animals, or pathogens that are not native to Montana and can cause harm to the environment and economy.

The following “Clean, Drain, Dry” steps greatly minimize the risk of spreading AIS into new locations:

