MISSOULA — It's been a year since Indigenous Peoples' Day was officially established as a statewide holiday here in Montana.

It's been five years since federal holiday recognition back in 2021.

To commemorate the day, the annual Beartracks Powwow was held in Missoula.

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Annual Beartracks Powwow commemorates Indigenous Peoples' Day

"We celebrate every day. So, having one day is just a way for us to celebrate with everyone else, I guess. But, we celebrate every day," Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes information and education program manager Stephanie Gillin said.

Missoula, also known as the Place of Small Bull Trout, is a lasting reminder of Bitterroot Salish perseverance.

"A lot of ways, this is considered a Trail of Tears location. I see it as such, history-wise, but I think now it’s a sign of resilience. The bridge is just like a symbol of stronghold," Headman Dancer Lex Pierre shared, mentioning The Long Walk where the Bitterroot Salish were forcibly removed from their homelands.

"We had two reservations, actually, that a lot of people don't know about. One within the Bitterroot Valley, because the Bitterroot Salish, which I am Bitterroot Salish, were there for 36 years prior to being put [up north]. And that's where this celebration came to be. This is where they crossed the river," Gillin added.

The yearly powwow on Indigenous Peoples' Day gives people an opportunity to learn.

"It's really about honoring our ancestors and following through in their footsteps, returning to our homeland and just celebrating together as a community. Just learn a little bit about our culture and our history. So, that can be done by joining and taking in the celebration and just visiting with people," Selis-Qlispe Culture Committee director Sadie Peone Stops said.

While the second Monday in October marks the holiday, Salish and Pend d'Oreille or Kalispel people continue to honor and connect with their culture no matter the day.

"When you don't have your language, it's almost like you feel like a piece of yourself is missing. And so today, I'm a mother. I'm raising my children to be first language speakers. And so it really, within our family, it feels really healing, and it makes all of us feel so whole," Laurencia StarBlanket told MTN.