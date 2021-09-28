Arlee educator named Montana Teacher of the Year

ARLEE — An Arlee high school science teacher has picked up some statewide recognition.

Bill Stockton has been selected as the 2022 Montana Teacher of the Year and is going on to represent Montana in the National Teacher of the Year competition.

“I am proud to announce Arlee high school science teacher Bill Stockton is the 2022 Montana Teacher of the Year. Bill exemplifies the kind of teacher all educators aspire to be. He has not only ignited a passion for science in his students, but he has also extended that same enthusiasm to all of the student teachers he has mentored. It’s easy to see why Bill was unanimously selected to represent Montana; I wish him all the best at the National Teacher of the Year competition.” - State Superintendent Elsie Arntzen

The selection committee met last week to conduct virtual interviews of the four finalists: Bill Stockton of Arlee; Steffani Grogan of Forsyth; Christina Pavlovich of Livingston; and Brianna Saltenberger of Anaconda.

“I’m very honored to be recognized as the 2022 teacher of the year. There have been many great teachers that have impacted my life and I owe this award to them,” Stockton said.

“I have known Mr. Stockton for seven years now in various roles. Bill is so deserving of this recognition, as he stands as an example to staff and students in the role of an effective teacher. Mr. Stockton is always striving to increase his own learning so that he may change his teaching methods in order to meet the needs of the students in his classroom. He is also supportive of the students in their endeavors outside of the classroom, which allows him to have sincere and vital relationships which increases the learning that takes place in his classroom. The students in Mr. Stockton’s classes know that he has high expectations, holds them to high standards, and cares for each of them as individuals. We at Arlee Schools are so proud and grateful that Mr. Stockton chooses to practice his talents here in our district.” - Arlee School District Superintendent Mike Perry

