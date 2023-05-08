Watch Now
Authorities identify motorcyclist who died after hitting cow in Lake County

Posted at 7:59 AM, May 08, 2023
POLSON - Authorities have released the name of a motorcyclist who died after hitting a cow that wandered onto U.S. Highway 93 near Post Creek.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell has identified the victim as 59-year-old, Dewayne Kemp of Ronan.

The accident was reported to 911 dispatchers at approximately 5:30 a.m. on May 3, 2023.

Sheriff Bell says that Kemp's body was taken to the State Crime Lab in Missoula so that an autopsy can be performed.

The Montana Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the fatal accident.

