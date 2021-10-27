Watch
Billings man dies in Mineral County crash

MTN News
I-90 Superior Fatal Crash
Posted at 9:00 AM, Oct 27, 2021
SUPERIOR — A man from Billings died in a Tuesday afternoon crash on Interstate 90 west of Missoula.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the 38-year-old man — whose name has not been released — died in a single-vehicle accident on I-90 westbound near Superior.

The victim was headed westbound when his Chevy Malibu went off the right side of the road near mile marker 58 and crashed into some trees.

The man — who was not wearing a seatbelt — was pronounced dead at the scene.

The MHP is continuing to investigate the crash.

