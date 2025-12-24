Boil order advisory extended in Libby

LIBBY — Devastating flooding and windstorms have left the city of Libby struggling with a water crisis that will continue for at least 10 more days. The boil water advisory remains in effect due to continued high turbidity levels in the city's water supply.

City officials are actively working to secure additional water resources. The community is being asked to remain patient as the city works through this ongoing situation.

To support residents during this time, two cases of bottled water per household remain available through the Red Cross distribution center located at the Memorial Center side garage, 111 East Lincoln Boulevard.



Tuesday, December 23: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 24: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 25: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Friday, December 26: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

A limited supply of bulk water is also available at the same location. Residents are asked to bring their own containers. Efforts are currently underway to secure an ongoing bulk water supply.