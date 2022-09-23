Carcass of a possible feral swine found near Lake Koocanusa

LIBBY - A carcass of a possible feral swine was over the summer on US Forest Service land west of Lake Koocanusa.

Although there are no feral swine known to be in Montana, the pig carcass that was found has scientists concerned and they held informational meetings in Libby and Eureka to inform the public of the situation.

Genetic material from the pig has been sent off for testing to hopefully determine if it is in fact a feral swine.

Scientists are concerned because the range of feral swine in Canada is expanding and there is a risk of introduction through natural animal movement, escape of domestic animals, or deliberate release.

“The host of reasons why we worry about feral swine is long. They damage crops, they are predatory. They can damage riparian areas and the big reason from the Department of Livestock (DOL) perspective is they carry disease,” said the DOL's Dr. Tahnee Szymanski.

The DOL is asking hunters to keep an eye out for signs of feral swine while they are out in the backcountry. The most prominent signs are seeing pigs where they would not commonly be and signs of rooting. Anyone who believes they may have seen a feral pig is asked to 406-444-2976 to report it.

Click here to learn more about feral pigs in Montana.

