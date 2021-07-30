Watch
Cherry Festival returning to Polson

The 22nd annual Cherry Festival is taking place this weekend in Polson.
Posted at 2:12 PM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 16:45:55-04

POLSON — The 22nd annual Cherry Festival is taking place this weekend in Polson.

The event was pushed back a couple of weeks this year to coincide with the cherry harvest, which is now in full swing.

There will be cherries for sale, food with cherries in it, artwork featuring cherries.

The event will also be a "Cherry Alley," downtown, with a chalk art competition Saturday morning and a pancake breakfast both days at the Elks Lodge and lots of vendors.

