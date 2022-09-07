Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsWestern Montana News

Actions

Closures, restrictions lifted on several western Montana rivers

Clark Fork River Summer
Katie Miller/MTN News
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has issued a warning about log jams and debris that's being found in area rivers.
Clark Fork River Summer
Posted at 11:27 AM, Sep 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-07 13:27:12-04

MISSOULA - State wildlife officials have announced that restrictions and closures are being lifted on several rivers in Western Montana.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reports the recent smoky conditions have caused water temperatures to cool down to meet the criteria to lift fishing restrictions and closures.

The restrictions and closures were eased on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

All restrictions on rivers in FWP Region 2 — including the Bitterroot and the Clark Fork — are being lifted.

Numerous other rivers in Montana remain under fishing restrictions.

For a full list, visit https://fwp.mt.gov/news/current-closures-restrictions/waterbody-closures.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KPAX Streaming App