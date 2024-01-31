Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsWestern Montana News

Actions

Crews battle Wednesday house fire in Polson

Polson House Fire
City of Polson Fire Department
Polson House Fire
Posted at 1:39 PM, Jan 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-31 15:40:47-05

POLSON — Crews battled a Wednesday morning fire in Polson.

The City of Polson Fire Department was called out for a reported structure fire in the 300 block of Seventh Avenue West at approximately 9:20 a.m.

A social media post states that firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the attic of a single-family home.

There was nobody home when the fire broke out and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The blaze caused an estimated $30,000 in damage and the house is considered to be a partial loss.

Polson Rural Fire, the Polson Police Department and Polson Emergency Services also responded to the scene.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader