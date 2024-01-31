Crews battle Wednesday house fire in Polson

POLSON — Crews battled a Wednesday morning fire in Polson.

The City of Polson Fire Department was called out for a reported structure fire in the 300 block of Seventh Avenue West at approximately 9:20 a.m.

A social media post states that firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the attic of a single-family home.

There was nobody home when the fire broke out and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The blaze caused an estimated $30,000 in damage and the house is considered to be a partial loss.

Polson Rural Fire, the Polson Police Department and Polson Emergency Services also responded to the scene.