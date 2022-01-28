"Critical incident" reported on I-90 in Mineral County

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is reporting there is a "critical incident" taking place on Interstate 90 in Mineral County.

MDT reports I-90 reports law enforcement activity on I-90 — between mile marker 18 and the Montana/Idaho border — and states that travelers should not pick up any hitchhikers and immediately report any suspicious activity.

Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth tells MTN News that residents in the area were notified of the incident early Friday morning and signs have been put up to alert motorists.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.