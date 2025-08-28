UPDATE: Detour lifted for fatal crash on U.S. Highway 93

UPDATE- Aug. 27, 10:22 p.m.

According to the Montana Department of Transportation's incident and closure log, the detour was lifted.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A fatal crash occurred near Post Creek Rd. on U.S. Highway 93 shortly before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The Montana Department of Transportation said U.S. 93 is fully blocked from mile marker 38 to mile marker 39 and a detour is in place. South bound traffic can detour on Leon rd. and North bound traffic can detour on W Post Creek Rd..

We will keep you updated as we continue to learn more.

