Watch
NewsLocal NewsWestern Montana News

Actions

Man dies in one-vehicle crash in Lewis & Clark County

items.[0].image.alt
MTN
Man dies in one-vehicle crash in Lewis & Clark County
Posted at 12:49 PM, Feb 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-14 16:40:20-05

GREAT FALLS — (UPDATE, 2:28 p.m.) The Montana Highway Patrol has released a correction to its initial report. The agency originally said the driver of the truck - a 30-year old man - had died.

The MHP now says that the person who died was a 49-year old man from Washington who was a passenger in the truck.

The driver of the truck was not injured in the crash, and was wearing a seatbelt.

(1st REPORT) A man died in a one-vehicle crash in Lewis & Clark County on Monday, February 14, 2022.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the truck was westbound in a Peterbilt truck pulling a trailer along MT Highway 200 near mile marker 85 at about 3:45 a.m.

The MHP says the truck drifted off the right side of the road and struck the end of a guardrail. The driver then over-corrected and crossed the road, driving off the left side. The vehicle slid down an embankment and overturned.

The cab of the truck struck a tree, and a man died at the scene.

According to the MHP, the man was not wearing a seatbelt.

Excessive speed, alcohol, and drugs are not believed to have been factors in the crash.

The name of the man has not yet been released; we will update you if we get more information.

TRENDING ARTICLES

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader