Fire danger dropped to "moderate" on Flathead Indian Reservation

Emily Brown/MTN News file
RONAN - The Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes, Division of Fire, has lowered fire danger on the Flathead Indian Reservation to "moderate," citing recent precipitation and consistent cool temperatures.

While fire danger has been lowered to moderate, fire officials say they remain ready and prepared for new fire starts.

People are asked to use caution when using fire and hunters are reminded to be vigilant with warming fires. Fires should be kept small and completely extinguished before leaving camp.

Debris burning remains closed. Open debris burning starts October 1.

Missoula County also lowered its fire danger to "moderate" on Monday.

