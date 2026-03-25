Fire destroys commercial building in Polson

POLSON — A vacant commercial building in Polson was destroyed by an early morning fire on Wednesday.

The City of Polson Fire Department responded around 2 a.m. to Fourth Avenue East near the courthouse, where crews found flames coming from the back of the structure.

The fire was contained to the building but caused extensive smoke damage, leaving it a total loss.

Firefighters cleared the scene around 4:30 a.m. after several hours of suppression work.

Polson Rural Fire assisted under mutual aid, with a total of 26 personnel and eight apparatus responding.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.