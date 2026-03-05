Four people killed in head-on crash on Highway 2 in Lincoln County

LIBBY — Four people are dead after a head-on collision on Highway 2 south of Libby, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The crash happened Tuesday morning when a 66-year-old Kalispell man driving westbound crossed into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle.

The Kalispell man was killed in the crash. The driver of the second vehicle, a 70-year-old Libby woman, was also killed. Two passengers in her car — an 86-year-old man and an 84-year-old woman, both from Libby — also died.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

