Glacier National Park vehicle reservations required for west entrance

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK — Vehicle reservations will be required for Glacier Park's Going-to-the-Sun-Road via the West Entrance, and the North Fork starting Friday, May 24, 2024.

Vehicle reservations are required from 6:00 a.m through 3:00 p.m. from May 24 through September 8, 2024.

The vehicle reservation checkpoint on Going-to-the-Sun Road for east-bound traffic will be located at the turn-off for Apgar Loop Road.

Congestion is expected in Apgar Village and Apgar Visitor Center with limited parking.

Next-day vehicle reservations are available for Going-to-the-Sun Road via the West Entrance and the North Fork the day before your visit.

To purchase a vehicle registration go to recreation.gov.

Vehicle reservations are required for Many Glacier from July 1 through September 8, 2024.

Visitors are encouraged to check the park's website for more information.