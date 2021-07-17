'Good Old Days' makes its return to St. Ignatius

ST. IGNATIUS — It's a return to normal as one western Montana town hosts its annual celebration once again.

The 38th annual "Good Old Days" kicked off with a race Saturday morning in St. Ignatius.

The Buffalo Run returned for the 37th time, bright and early at 7 a.m. along with lots of other fun.

As runners finished, they walked a few blocks north toward a pancake community breakfast at the St. Ignatius Senior Citizen Center, which is part of the annual tradition.

Families and friends enjoyed a meal in person together again, with organizers happy to see the event proceed after canceling last year due to COVID-19.

"You know I really enjoy it. I've been involved one way or another for a long time and it's just really neat to see the community step up and support the community," Barbara Plouffe, Senior Center board president, told MTN News.

And these few items are just a portion of the weekend celebration. Later on, the community had a parade, which ended in a special tradition: two fire trucks parked across from each other and opened up the hoses on the crowd to help kids of all ages cool down after the parade.

MTN News

Sunday's events continue with a "Fly In" at the Saint Ignatius Airport, which includes free breakfast from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

