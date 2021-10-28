Grizzly bear captured near Libby; additional trapping underway

KALISPELL — A grizzly bear has been was captured Thursday in Lincoln County.

Bear specialists with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) captured a grizzly bear south of Libby on Thursday and are setting traps for any additional bears that may be seeking food sources near residential areas.

FWP and USFWS captured a bear that was seeking human-related attractants near Parmenter Creek Road. The adult male is being moved to a remote area in the southern Cabinet Mountains.

Camera footage identified additional bears in the area that were getting into human-related attractants. Bear managers set a trap on Oct. 28 in an effort to capture any additional bears, according to a news release.

FWP notes bears are actively seeking available food sources in preparation for winter denning and the best way to avoid attracting a bear onto private property is to remove or secure food attractants. Click here for more information about bears.

People can contact USFWS Wayne Kasworm at (406) 293-4161, ext 205, or FWP’s Kim Annis at (406) 293-4161, ext. 207 to report bear activity in the Libby area.