Grizzly bear struck and killed on Highway 200 near Bonner

MISSOULA — It's a dangerous time to be a bear right now.

Many of the animals have been hit by vehicles in Western Montana as they prepare for hibernation.

A 582-pound grizzly bear named "Dick" was hit and killed on Montana Highway 200 near the Marco Flats Fishing Access Site last week.

The animal had spent a lot of his time in the Ovando area.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) bear management expert Jamie Jonkle says Dick had been captured a couple of times before.

At the time of his death, they believe he was close to 20 years old. The animal's remains were sent to a taxidermist for future educational purposes.

Jonkel noted this is the time of year that bears are especially vulnerable to vehicle-related mortality due to hyperphagia — as they load up on calories.

He added that on Monday, October 23, 2023, alone, three different black bears were hit by cars on Interstate 90 and Highway 200 in Western Montana.