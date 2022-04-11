Gusty winds again bring power outages to Western, Northwestern Montana

MISSOULA - Gusty winds on Monday are bringing power outages across the area.

The Flathead Electric Cooperative (FEC) was reporting over 200 members without power as of 12:25 p.m. Monday.

The largest outage was along Montana Highway 83 in the Swan Lake area.

The Montana Department of Transportation also reports trees have fallen across Highway 83 near mile marker 72, near Swan Lake.

The latest on power outages can be found at the links listed below:

