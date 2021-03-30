Human remains found near Ronan

POLSON — Human remains were found on Tuesday morning in the Mission Valley.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says 911 dispatchers received a report that possible human remains had been discovered at the base of the Mission Mountains near Ronan.

Deputies responded and found a decomposed body near an irrigation canal which Sheriff Bell said will be taken to the State Crime Lab in Missoula so an autopsy can be performed.

Sheriff Bell says it’s believed the body is that of 74-year-old Allen Ray who was reported missing on Aug. 1, 2020, after he was separated from friends that he was walking with in the Schwartz Lake area.

An investigation is continuing to confirm the identity of the remains and the cause and manner of death.

Sheriff Bell says that foul play is not suspected at this time.

