Hunter reported missing in Northwest Montana

Robert Service
Lincoln County Sheriff's Office
Robert Service
Missing Hunter Truck
Posted at 4:46 PM, Nov 16, 2023
A hunter is being reported missing in Northwest Montana.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reports that 46-year-old Robert Service is from Astoria, Oregon.

Service’s wife last spoke with him at around 12 p.m. on Monday, November 13, 2023.

He was reportedly going to hunt in the Yaak area on Monday.

However, his last phone ping was in the Noxon area of Sanders County on Tuesday afternoon.

 A social media post states the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office has been notified about Service.

Service’s vehicle is a red 2018 Ford F-350 with Oregon license plate 002LPA.

It has a black rack on it and a fuel tank in the bed.

