Icy roads causing crashes across Western Montana

MISSOULA — Freezing rain and icy roads are leading to several crashes across western Montana Tuesday morning.

A pair of accidents are causing delays on US Highway 93 North. Drivers can expect delays due to an accident with lane blockage near mile marker 6 in the Evaro Hill area. There is also an accident blocking both lanes of US Highway 93 North in the area of mile marker 10. Expect heavy delays in the area.

A crash involving several vehicles is causing delays and lane blockage of Interstate 90 between mile markers 79 and 82 in Mineral County. There is also a report of debris in the area. Drivers are advised to use caution in the area.

The Montana Highway Patrol is also reporting an accident on I-90 east near mile marker 25 and again eastbound near mile marker 27 in Mineral County. Ther is also an accident reported on Montana Highway 135 near mile marker 14 in Sanders County — between St. Regis and Paradise.

Crews are on the scene of an accident with a spill on Montana Highway 200 near mile marker 6, outside of Bonner that is blocking the eastbound lane of the road.

The latest information from the Montana Department of Transportation can be found here.