Info sought on woman reported missing from Sanders County

THOMPSON FALLS — The Sanders County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has been reported missing.

Stephanie Turner, 59, was reported missing by a family member on Christmas Day with a neighbor reporting she was last seen around December 23, 2023.

Stephanie – who lives in Paradise – has family throughout Montana as well as in Kansas.

She is between 5’ 1” and 5’ 5” tall and weighs between 150 and 200 pounds. She has a tattoo on one of her upper arms, and on the knuckles of one of her hands.

Stephanie is known to usually wear a black, puffy winter coat that goes down to about her knees.

According to a social media post, Stephanie has suffered from mental health issues in the past.

Anyone with information about Stephanie Turner is asked to contact the Sanders County Sheriff's Office at 406-827-3584 ext. 3