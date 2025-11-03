KPAX completes transmitter upgrade, viewers need to rescan channels

MISSOULA — KPAX viewers need to rescan their televisions following a major transmitter upgrade completed this weekend on TV Mountain north of Missoula.

The station's engineering team finished installing a new antenna and transmitter on Saturday as part of a three-year project designed to improve indoor reception quality. The upgrade shifted KPAX from a very high frequency channel to an ultra-high frequency channel.

Viewers watching with an over-the-air antenna must rescan their channels to continue receiving KPAX programming. After rescanning, KPAX may appear as channel 25.1.

For Salmon, Idaho viewers, the translator district is waiting for a part to convert the signal from VHF to UHF. The timeline for installation is to be determined.

The transmitter project represents a significant investment in broadcast infrastructure aimed at delivering clearer signals to western Montana households, particularly those in areas where indoor antenna reception has been challenging.

How to Rescan Your TV

For viewers who receive KPAX through an antenna, here are step-by-step instructions to rescan your television. The exact steps may vary by manufacturer, but the basic process remains similar across most TVs.

Step 1: Using your TV's original remote, find and press the "menu" or "setup" button.

Step 2: Navigate to Channel Settings by looking for options labeled "channels," "antenna," "tuner," or similar terms within the menu.

Step 3: Start the scan by selecting "scan," "auto-tune," "channel search," "auto program," or similar options.

Step 4: Allow the TV to complete its search. The television will automatically search for available channels and update the list, which typically takes several minutes.

Step 5: Some TVs will ask you to accept the changes. If KPAX appears on your channel list, you can proceed. If not, try rescanning again.

KPAX's Jill Valley & Mark Martin explain the upgrades and how to rescan your TV.

KPAX VHF to UHF upgrade

Additional Tips

Before rescanning, ensure your antenna connection is securely plugged in and receiving good signals from other stations. The "Free TV Project" TV antenna pointer app can help you properly aim your antenna.

When rescanning, make sure you are searching for over-the-air channels received through an antenna, not cable channels.

If problems persist, search online for your TV's manual using the make and model number, or consult the FCC's TV Rescan Toolkit for specific instructions.

For viewers who continue to have problems after rescanning, please email tech@kpax.com.

MTN engineer Mark Huller explains what viewers can expect with the UHF upgrade: