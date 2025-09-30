Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KPAX signal to be interrupted Wednesday afternoon

MTN News
KPAX will temporarily lose signal on Wednesday afternoon as we make upgrades to our transmitter on TV Mountain north of Missoula.

The upgrade represents the culmination of a three-year project that requires replacing the station's antenna.

Over-the-air viewers will lose the KPAX signal for a few hours on Wednesday, Oct. 1, from 2 to 4 p.m. while engineers install temporary equipment.

Viewers who watch KPAX via cable or satellite will not be affected by the signal interruption.

The transition to ultra-high frequency is expected to provide significantly better indoor reception quality for viewers throughout the Missoula area once the upgrade is complete.

