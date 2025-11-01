KPAX viewers need to rescan TVs after transmitter upgrade improves signal quality

MISSOULA — KPAX viewers who watch over-the-air television need to rescan their TVs after the station completed a major transmitter upgrade on TV Mountain north of Missoula on Saturday, Nov. 1st, 2025.

KPAX shifted from a very high frequency channel to an ultra-high frequency channel as part of a three-year project designed to improve indoor reception for viewers.

Viewers who watch KPAX through cable or satellite services will not be affected by the change and do not need to take any action.

Better TV reception is here! KPAX's Jill Valley & Mark Martin explain the upgrades and how to rescan your TV.

KPAX VHF to UHF upgrade

How to Rescan Your TV

For viewers who receive KPAX through an antenna, here are step-by-step instructions to rescan your television. The exact steps may vary by manufacturer, but the basic process remains similar across most TVs.

Step 1: Using your TV's original remote, find and press the "menu" or "setup" button.

Step 2: Navigate to Channel Settings by looking for options labeled "channels," "antenna," "tuner" or similar terms within the menu.

Step 3: Start the scan by selecting "scan," "auto-tune," "channel search," "auto program" or similar options.

Step 4: Allow the TV to complete its search. The television will automatically search for available channels and update the list, which typically takes several minutes.

Step 5: Some TVs will ask you to accept the changes. If KPAX appears on your channel list, you can proceed. If not, try rescanning again.

Greg Heintzman

Additional Tips

You only need to rescan if you have lost your KPAX signal. Viewers using cable, streaming services, DishNetwork, or those receiving KPAX from translator stations should already have service.

Before rescanning, ensure your antenna connection is securely plugged in and receiving good signals from other stations. The "Free TV Project" TV antenna pointer app can help you properly aim your antenna.

When rescanning, make sure you are searching for over-the-air channels received through an antenna, not cable channels.

If problems persist, search online for your TV's manual using the make and model number, or consult the FCC's TV Rescan Toolkit for specific instructions.

MTN engineer Mark Huller explains what viewers can expect with the UHF upgrade: