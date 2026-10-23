POLSON — The Kwataqnuk Resort in Polson is undergoing a major renovation aimed at returning the property to its family-friendly roots, with leaders hoping to complete the work by December.

Louis Cross has walked these halls and managed the Kwataqnuk Resort for 16 years. With the renovation now underway, he says it's time to get back to their roots.

"This time we are going back to the beginning," Cross said.

"Back to where we started, much more family-friendly. The entire building will be non-smoking," Cross said.

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Kwataqnuk Resort renovation set to be completed by December with new amenities

The renovation started in August. S&K Gaming CEO Brian Miller says they're always looking to adapt, and this time the focus is on creating a space for the many families who enjoy the resort.

"All the construction going on is going to get us back to that family-friendly environment," Miller said.

The casino was once a major part of Kwataqnuk, but with 400 Horses Casino now open, the casino space is becoming much smaller. That's making room for a new arcade, coffee shop, spa and a walkway showcasing views of Flathead Lake.

"We took it from 400 Horses. We had the vision of what we wanted to accomplish, and we started construction, and now it is all coming together," Miller said.

Despite all the construction, Kwataqnuk remains open to guests. Miller says they hope to have the renovation completed by December, and are excited for the changes.

"Everything is a welcome space, and we strive to be the staple in the community," Cross said.

"The transformation of the property, it is hard to put into words, but to me it is all positive," Miller said.