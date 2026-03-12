Lake County sheriff seeks public help after burglary at Wilson Foods grocery store in Arlee

ARLEE — A vehicle was used to break into a grocery store in Arlee early Thursday morning, and Lake County authorities are asking for the public's help identifying the suspects.

According to Lake County Sheriff Don Bell, on March 12, 2026, at approximately 4:07 a.m., a vehicle was used to break into Wilson Foods grocery store in Arlee.

Bell said two suspects entered the store and stole store property.

The suspect vehicle, Bell said, is a 2004 beige 4-door Ford F-350 with no license plates, a silver tool box, possible rear-end damage, no tailgate and decals in the rear window.

Lake County Sheriff's Office Vehicle involved in burglary at Wilson's Grocery store in Arlee on March 12, 2026.

Bell said anyone with information on the whereabouts of the vehicle is asked to contact Lake County Dispatch at 406-883-7301 or email Detective Hines at Bhines@lakemt.gov.

